Shock over mess at Napier McDonald's as firm admits 'conditions didn't meet their expectations'

The mess sparked a fierce online complaint. Photo / Facebook

A late-night visitor to a Napier branch of McDonald's was so "sickened" by the mess she encountered that she refused to eat the food.

The woman shared her outrage to a popular Facebook page, revealing what she found during her weekend visit to the branch on Thackeray St.

"I was absolutely and utterly disgusted at the inside and outside of this place," the disgruntled diner wrote.

Rubbish could be seen strewn around the store. Photo / Supplied

She said tables in the dining area, rubbish bins and the drinks counter were greasy and filthy, overflowing with revolting bags, trays and unfinished and spilled food.

"The floor throughout the whole place was a total pigsty with chips and food and rubbish everywhere."

She also ventured to the toilets, and was not impressed.

"The women's toilets were abhorrent with filth and toilet paper strewn across the floor," she wrote.

The photos showed the mess in the toilets. Photo / Facebook

She also took issue with the "disgraceful" state of the car park, which she said was full of rubbish.

"In these times of Covid and cleaning," the post continued, "it is totally irresponsible and sickening. And for a city that values its tourist market, we came away feeling sick to the stomach and refused to eat the food given."

She ended the post with an appeal to local health authorities to intervene.

The bins were overflowing. Photo / Facebook

Locals were quick to comment on the photos, with some asking if publishing on social media was the best course of action.

"I have never seen Napier City McDonald's in this state in my 17 years of living here. All it takes is for a customer to mention something to the manager in charge when you were there and it could have been resolved, rather than exploit it on social media," said one.

Some claimed they had seen the branch in a similar state on other occasions, while others said it was outside the norm.

Her decision not to eat her meal surprised some.

"I'd still eat the food. Macca's is Macca's. All the same food, yet we all still go back. No point in complaining," said one person.

While some blamed the staff for their "laziness", other pointed the finger at management and claimed the store must have been understaffed.

"You can't just blame the staff," noted one commenter, who added: "Patrons should also take responsibility."

Elsewhere someone noted that similar issues had been encountered at the Havelock North branch of McDonald's.

In that case management responded to complaints by suggesting that recent harvests in the region, home to hundreds of orchards, had led to staff shortages.

In response to enquiries from the Herald, a McDonald's NZ spokesperson said the conditions didn't meet their expectations.

"Many businesses in Hawkes Bay face staff shortages at this time of year. In 2021 in particular, shortages have been exacerbated by the fruit picking season and the demand for harvest workers," the spokesperson said.

"Multiple events took place in the area over the weekend, which saw an influx of restaurant guests at our Napier restaurant. McDonald's has protocols around rubbish, and expectations around restaurant cleanliness, and will follow up with the restaurant to ensure this isn't repeated."