Man turns McDonald's chicken burger into icecream in Twitter video

Some Twitter users were left sickened by the bizarre creation. Photo / Twitter/ darshanpathak

There's some things that should be off-limits — like tampering with a Macca's chicken burger for the purposes of turning it into a dessert.

If that thought food experiment doesn't sound entirely appealing, you're not alone.

A video of a man chopping up a chicken burger and turning it into an icecream has been doing the rounds on social media.

Unsurprisingly it's generated mixed reviews with some people begging him to "please stop and simply describing it as "eww", but others are willing to give it a try.

A man turned a Macca's chicken burger into an ice cream. How? Photo / Twitter/ darshanpathak

The viral clip shows the man, a staffer from an icecream store in Pakistan, chopping up a cheeseburger it into tiny pieces — along with the chicken patty still inside.

McDonald's will discontinue Chicken Mac forever after watching this.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UmfkQOJFqX — Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) February 15, 2021

He then adds milk and cream to it, mixing it until it forms an icecream roll, before serving it in a paper cup.

Some people were left horrified by his unique creation, branding it as "food terrorism".

"McDonald's will discontinue Chicken Mac forever after watching this," one person joked.

"Oh my God … my eyes," added another.

"Ewww," a third person wrote.

Twitter users expressed their disgust at the result. Photo / Twitter

But it wasn't all negative feedback with some Twitter users saying they were game enough to taste it.

Some even suggested other ways he could have made it.

"He could've just put it in a mixer grinder instead of mashing it up 1000 times and saved energy and time," one person wrote.

The making of the polarising icecream flavour was shared by an employee at Chaudairy, an icecream store in Pakistan, and has since generated more than 252,000 views.