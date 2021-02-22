Man turns McDonald's chicken burger into icecream in Twitter video

There's some things that should be off-limits — like tampering with a Macca's chicken burger for the purposes of turning it into a dessert.
If that thought food experiment doesn't sound entirely appealing, you're not alone.
A video of a man chopping up a chicken burger and turning it into an icecream has been doing the rounds on social media.
Unsurprisingly it's generated mixed reviews with some people begging him to "please stop and simply describing it as "eww", but others are willing to give it a try.
The viral clip shows the man, a staffer from an icecream store in Pakistan, chopping up a cheeseburger it into tiny pieces — along with the chicken patty still inside.
He then adds milk and cream to it, mixing it until it forms an icecream roll, before serving it in a paper cup.
Some people were left horrified by his unique creation, branding it as "food terrorism".
"McDonald's will discontinue Chicken Mac forever after watching this," one person joked.
"Oh my God … my eyes," added another.
"Ewww," a third person wrote.
But it wasn't all negative feedback with some Twitter users saying they were game enough to taste it.
Some even suggested other ways he could have made it.
Read More
- 'Stop it, mum': Woman fined after McDonald's meltdown video goes viral - NZ Herald
- Bizarre McDonald's order goes viral - NZ Herald
- Preserved 24-year-old McDonald's meal disgusts TikTok - NZ Herald
- Aussie woman's McDonald's coffee drink hack goes viral on TikTok - NZ Herald
- Fast food worker fired for TikTok video revealing 'secret menu items' - NZ Herald
"He could've just put it in a mixer grinder instead of mashing it up 1000 times and saved energy and time," one person wrote.
The making of the polarising icecream flavour was shared by an employee at Chaudairy, an icecream store in Pakistan, and has since generated more than 252,000 views.