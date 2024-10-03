Ordinarily, movie tickets here would set parents back $16.50 for an adult and $15.50 for a child - elsewhere it could cost up to $25.50 and $19.50 for a child.
What about other school holiday activities?
A family ticket for two adults and two kids to Sea Life Kelly Tarltons Aquarium in Auckland is $145.
A visit to Auckland Zoo will set a family of four back nearly $80, it’s $69 for Wellington Zoo and $91.50 for a family to visit Orana Park in Christchurch.
In Rotorua, it is $162 for a family of four to enjoy a ride on the gondola and luge.
And in Tauranga, a family pass to the Mount Hot Pools is $70.
One grandmother told First Up she would spend close to $200 for a day’s outing with her grandsons who were 8 and 10.
Another mum who was having lunch with her daughter said although she was on what would be considered a “very good salary”, her family had to tighten their purse strings because of the rising cost of living.
“We haven’t done this going out together like this since the last school holidays,” she said.
One mother who had just arrived at the mall said she had already spent $40 and they were yet to have lunch.