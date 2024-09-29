The museum’s enhanced pop-up cinema is showing three 3D films: T.Rex, Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation, and Hidden Pacific. The family-friendly activity screens daily, with extra sessions on Tuesday evenings. Find more information and book your tickets here.

Get creative at Auckland Art Gallery

Make some art with your children at the Auckland Art Gallery. Photo / Auckland Art Gallery

There’s plenty on at the art gallery, from lunchtime drawing sessions to free, family-focused art workshops that are held every weekend and every day during school holidays. There are also great exhibitions for creative kids to enjoy.

Visit Te Papa

Spend a day at New Zealand's national museum: Te Papa Tongarewa. Photo / WellingtonNZ’s Resource Library

Welly locals know the joy of taking the kids to the capital’s most famous museum, but for out-of-towners, a trip to Welly with the kids is the perfect way to break up school holiday routine. Te Papa’s Colossal Squid – the only one on display in the world - is always a feast for young eyes. Or head inside the Earthquake House! for the safest shakeup in Wellington.

Visit the zoo in Auckland, Hamilton or Wellington

Learn about Auckland Zoo's carnivorous creatures while exploring.

Auckland, Wellington and Hamilton all have zoos worth packing up the car and fighting for a parking space for. In Welly, the snow leopard sisters Asha and Manju are sure to be a hit with the cat lover in your life. In Auckland, spot the orangutans living the high life on their expansive aerial pathways. And in Hamilton book a rhino or tiger encounter to see the majestic creatures up close.

See Peter Pan at the ASB Waterfront Theatre

See Peter Pan at the ASB Waterfront Theatre. Photo / Auckland Theatre Company

See the treasured classic about the boy who never grows up on stage. Peter Pan’s timeless adventure takes flight with a fresh and creative spin in this large-scale production presented by the Auckland Theatre Company, at the ASB Waterfront Theatre from October 8-November 3. You can find ticket information here.

Meet a kiwi

Meet a kiwi during the school holidays. Photo / @nationalkiwihatcheryaotearoa

It may be a national icon but few of us get to see a kiwi up close and personal. There are several wildlife sanctuaries and kiwi hatcheries across the motu bound to fascinate kids and adults alike, and it will likely double down as a lesson in conservation – which can’t hurt!

You can visit Kiwi conservation centres such as the National Kiwi Hatchery in Rotorua, Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre in the Wairarapa or Willowbank Wildlife Reserve in Christchurch.

Spend a day volunteering with DOC

Spend a day with family volunteering with the Department of Conservation. There are a range of activities across the country. Photo / Supplied

Looking for a unique way to spend your next family holiday? The Department of Conservation (DOC) hosts one-off volunteer days nationwide. You can dedicate a day to activities like trail maintenance, rubbish collection, tree planting, weed control, or bird surveys, then spend the rest of your trip exploring the local sights.

Go straight to the source

Rotorua's newest zipline takes visitors on a spectacular tour above Okere Falls.

Want the inside story on Aotearoa’s top family getaways? Who better to ask than the true experts – kids!

We interviewed children from across the country to hear all about their favorite holidays and the places they’re excited to visit next. From ice cream stops to fishing adventures and even meeting the All Blacks, here’s a look at some dream vacations straight from Kiwi kids.