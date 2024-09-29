So, here are eight ways to keep them occupied these school holidays, from free activities to day trips to experiences they’ll remember forever, whether it’s as a playdate with friends or a family day out.
The museum’s enhanced pop-up cinema is showing three 3D films: T.Rex, Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation, and Hidden Pacific. The family-friendly activity screens daily, with extra sessions on Tuesday evenings. Find more information and book your tickets here.
Get creative at Auckland Art Gallery
There’s plenty on at the art gallery, from lunchtime drawing sessions to free, family-focused art workshops that are held every weekend and every day during school holidays. There are also great exhibitions for creative kids to enjoy.
Visit Te Papa
Welly locals know the joy of taking the kids to the capital’s most famous museum, but for out-of-towners, a trip to Welly with the kids is the perfect way to break up school holiday routine. Te Papa’s Colossal Squid – the only one on display in the world - is always a feast for young eyes. Or head inside the Earthquake House! for the safest shakeup in Wellington.
Visit the zoo in Auckland, Hamilton or Wellington
Auckland, Wellington and Hamilton all have zoos worth packing up the car and fighting for a parking space for. In Welly, the snow leopard sisters Asha and Manju are sure to be a hit with the cat lover in your life. In Auckland, spot the orangutans living the high life on their expansive aerial pathways. And in Hamilton book a rhino or tiger encounter to see the majestic creatures up close.
See Peter Pan at the ASB Waterfront Theatre
See the treasured classic about the boy who never grows up on stage. Peter Pan’s timeless adventure takes flight with a fresh and creative spin in this large-scale production presented by the Auckland Theatre Company, at the ASB Waterfront Theatre from October 8-November 3. You can find ticket information here.
It may be a national icon but few of us get to see a kiwi up close and personal. There are several wildlife sanctuaries and kiwi hatcheries across the motu bound to fascinate kids and adults alike, and it will likely double down as a lesson in conservation – which can’t hurt!
Looking for a unique way to spend your next family holiday? The Department of Conservation (DOC) hosts one-off volunteer days nationwide. You can dedicate a day to activities like trail maintenance, rubbish collection, tree planting, weed control, or bird surveys, then spend the rest of your trip exploring the local sights.
Go straight to the source
Want the inside story on Aotearoa’s top family getaways? Who better to ask than the true experts – kids!
We interviewed children from across the country to hear all about their favorite holidays and the places they’re excited to visit next. From ice cream stops to fishing adventures and even meeting the All Blacks, here’s a look at some dream vacations straight from Kiwi kids.