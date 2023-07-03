Sarah Ferguson has undergone a single mastectomy in a punishing eight hour surgery. Photo / AP

It was revealed last week that the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, underwent a mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer, now new details of her surgery have been revealed.

The Mail on Sunday reported Prince Andrew’s ex-wife endured an intense eight-hour surgery followed by four days in an intensive care unit at King Edward VII’s Hospital in London.

The 63-year-old was reportedly monitored around the clock following her exhausting surgery with a friend telling the news outlet, she feels “lucky to be alive”.

“The surgery was very long – getting on for eight hours – and it was more involved than people think. Today, the message she wants to get out is that she is very grateful to those who saved her and she feels very lucky to be alive,” the source said.

It comes after reports the duchess told her friends that she will face a “long road” to recovery but is determined to “beat” the cancer diagnosis, and it appears she has the perfect support system to help her.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been rallying around their mother following the diagnosis. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice is reportedly a frequent visit and “constantly on the phone” with her mother, while Andrew is helping any way he can and friends and family are assisiting with hot meals, and running errands.

A royal insider also confirmed to the news outlet that King Charles has sent a note to his former sister-in-law wishing her a speedy recovery.

Fergie’s cancer diagnosis began mere weeks ago when a routine mammogram revealed a “shadow” in her breast tissue. A source later told Daily Mail, “Most people usually associate breast cancer with a lump but that’s not always the case.”

The duchess had a biopsy of the tissue taken which then confirmed she had cancer. As the area of the “shadow” was large, doctors reportedly advised the former royal to undergo a single mastectomy which was reportedly “devastating” but she told friends she had “no choice” but to go ahead with the operation.