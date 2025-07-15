Prince Harry and King Charles – pictured here in 2019 – last saw each other early last year. Photo / WireImage
Prince Harry could meet with his father, King Charles, in just a matter of weeks after senior aides from both camps held a “peace summit” in London.
In May, the Duke of Sussex confirmed he and his father were no longer on speaking terms, the latest development in what hasbeen a turbulent few years in their relationship.
The Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson reports that Harry “[gave] his blessing” for a casual meeting that took place in the English capital recently involving two members of his team, Meredith Maines and Liam Maguire, as well as the King and Queen’s director of communications, Tobyn Andrae, at a private members’ club.
Pictures of the all-important meeting were published in The Mail on Sunday over the weekend.
Conversations were reportedly centred around ways to finally reconcile issues between the duke and the King, although The Sun added that “a proposal for Harry to make a royal return was not on the agenda”.
“The King has consistently shown he loves both his sons and, as he has done in the past, is prepared to meet Harry when their diaries allow,” a source told the Mail.
“It’s not unusual for aides from different households to meet, especially when there is a new influx of staff starting, but this is a significant moment.
“If there is a period of calm and reflection on the part of the duke, then there be a way forward for him to begin along the road of repairing his relationship with his father.”
In September, Harry is expected to return to the UK to attend the annual WellChild Awards, of which he is patron, providing a potential opportunity for the pair to meet in person for the first time in 18 months.
They last saw each other back in early 2024, when Harry made a quick dash back to London to see his father shortly after he revealed his cancer diagnosis.
If Harry and the King arrange a reunion, it would mark a significant turning point in the ongoing feud between the duke and the royal family, which was sparked before Harry and Meghan sensationally quit official duties and moved to the US.
The Mail on Sunday reported last month that Harry “agreed that the Invictus Games should extend an invitation to his family”, as revealed by a source.
If accepted, it would mean Harry could be pictured with his estranged family for the first time since 2022.