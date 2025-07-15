Prince Harry and King Charles – pictured here in 2019 – last saw each other early last year. Photo / WireImage

Prince Harry could meet with his father, King Charles, in just a matter of weeks after senior aides from both camps held a “peace summit” in London.

In May, the Duke of Sussex confirmed he and his father were no longer on speaking terms, the latest development in what has been a turbulent few years in their relationship.

The Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson reports that Harry “[gave] his blessing” for a casual meeting that took place in the English capital recently involving two members of his team, Meredith Maines and Liam Maguire, as well as the King and Queen’s director of communications, Tobyn Andrae, at a private members’ club.

Pictures of the all-important meeting were published in The Mail on Sunday over the weekend.

Conversations were reportedly centred around ways to finally reconcile issues between the duke and the King, although The Sun added that “a proposal for Harry to make a royal return was not on the agenda”.