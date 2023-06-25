Sarah Ferguson, pictured with one of Queen Elizabeth's corgis, which she now looks after. Photo / @sarahferguson15

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with breast cancer, her spokesman confirmed on Sunday.

The 63-year-old was given the news at a recent, routine mammogram screening.

According to the spokesman: “She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully.

“The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.”

The author and businesswoman has been discharged from hospital after spending several days there and is now back at Windsor with her family, according to the Sun.

“The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.

“She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

The operation was carried out at King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone, Central London, according to friends.

Another said that the mother-of-two’s prognosis was good, thanks to the cancer being spotted early.

The duchess, according to the Daily Mail, will speak about her diagnosis and treatment in an upcoming episode of her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah - a weekly podcast she does with co-host Sarah Jane Thomson.