Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, thanking Simon de Pury for the 'exceptional' auctioned piece of the late Queen at amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition in May. Photo / Getty Images

The late Queen’s last words to her former daughter-in-law resonated with the duchess, who praised them as a “gift”.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York has shared the poignant final message she received from the late Queen Elizabeth.

The monarch died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland in September 2022 at the age of 96 and Sarah has now revealed the Queen’s final words to her were a “gift” as she urged her former daughter-in-law to “be yourself”.

Sarah told Platinum magazine: “The last thing the late Queen said to me was ‘be yourself’. That was the best gift, apart from the corgis, that she gave me.

“She also said: ‘I cared for you, Sarah, and I love you and that you’re good enough. Just be it’.”