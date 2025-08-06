An Auckland cafe threatened with closure over an unpaid rates bill of nearly $1 million has promised to cease trading without a licence after receiving a ticking off from Auckland Council.
Rupa’s Cafe, located on Wellington St in Freemans Bay, announced in June it was closing after more than70 years, with its last day of trading to be July 4.
A poster in the cafe’s window - signed off by owner Dilip Kumar Rupa and staff - had invited customers to come enjoy their “favourite samosa, chai or curry with us one more time” during its final two weeks.
“Let’s share one last smile, a warm hug, and say not goodbye – but see you again.”
On Friday last week, a Herald worker spotted an “Open” sign outside the cafe and freshly baked food in the cabinet, with at least six customers in the shop.
A council food inspector was dispatched to the business on Tuesday but it appeared to be shut.
“Since the food registration for Rupa’s Cafe at 103 Wellington St, Freemans Bay was cancelled in June 2025, the council has received no subsequent application for a new food registration for a cafe or other food business at that address,” the council’s team leader for Environmental Health Response, Alan Ahmu, said.
He was ultimately fined $1500 after a 2022 trial was held in his absence, with Judge Stephen Bonnar, KC, ruling Rupa “held strong views” about the legality of the provisions and made an intentional choice not to comply.
The Rupa family also defied paying the rates on their Freemans Bay cafe and two Grey Lynn private homes over several years in a bitter stand-off with the council.
With the combined unpaid rates bill on their properties growing to $350,000 by 2021, the council began court proceedings to try to recoup the missed payments.
In September last year, the Herald revealed the outstanding rates and associated penalties had ballooned to a record $876,623.65 - $662,179.06 for the cafe and $214,444.59 for the family home – leading the council to pursue a forced sale of the Rupa family’s properties.