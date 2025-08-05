Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Auckland Council investigating Rupa’s Cafe in Freemans Bay after apparent closure

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

NCEA to be scrapped, new 10-year deal for Huntly Power Station and New Zealand out of its depth with tariffs.

An Auckland cafe threatened with closure by Auckland Council over an unpaid rates bill of nearly $1 million is being investigated for potentially trading without a licence.

Rupa’s Cafe, located on Wellington St in Freemans Bay, announced in June it was closing after more than 70

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save