Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, left royal duties in 2020. Photo / AP

The royal family has made a surprise move against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid claims King Charles was “furious” about their Nigerian tour.

People magazine has reported the November 2016 announcement confirming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship has been deleted from the family website.

The statement highlighted the “Racial undertones of comment pieces” about the duchess and the “outright sexism and racism of social media trolls”.

Harry and Meghan began dating in 2016. Photo / Netflix

“Prince Harry is worried about Ms Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her,” the statement written by Harry’s spokesperson read. “It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game.’ He strongly disagrees. This is not a game - it is her life and his.”

Newsweek reported the statement - which confessed the “wave of abuse and harassment” directed at the former Suits actress - was able to be accessed on December 3, 2023, but just one week later on December 10, the link appeared inactive.

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Harry previously discussed his push to release the statement in his 2023 memoir, Spare. In it, he recalled how he was told “silence is the best option” but pushed back and urged for a “course correction immediately”.

“We needed a statement out there,” he wrote. “Within a day we had a draft. Strong, precise, angry, honest.”

It is just one of many changes made to the family’s website since the Californian-based royals stepped back from duties in 2020.

Elsewhere, Harry and Meghan’s biographies have gone from individual pages to one singular profile and clearly notes: “As announced in January 2020, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped back as working members of the royal family.”

Prince Harry and Meghan at the government house in Lagos Nigeria. Photo / AP

It comes after claims the King was “absolutely furious” at the couple for embarking on their Nigerian tour.

Royal author Tom Quinn spoke to The Mirror and revealed that while the 72-hour unofficial visit was not a royal tour, it was a “bold statement” and had seemingly “confirmed the worst fears” of Charles and future King, Prince William.

“Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there – the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled,” he said

“Meghan and Harry’s speeches and their whole attitude has been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals and William and his father King Charles don’t like it one bit,” the author alleged.