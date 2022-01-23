Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
LifestyleUpdated

Reset 2022: How to get your relationship back on track post-lockdowns

6 minutes to read
As the usual distractions fell away during the pandemic, people came face-to-face with the blunt truth about their relationship. Photo / 123RF

As the usual distractions fell away during the pandemic, people came face-to-face with the blunt truth about their relationship. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By Jean-Claude Chalmet

Psychotherapist Jean-Claude Chalmet is here to help you get things back on track.

There is such a thing as spending too much time together - and it is something that can take a toll on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.