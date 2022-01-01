Ask the experts: What to do when your partner wants more sex than you

How to talk about sex without hurting your partner's feelings. Photo / Getty Images

As we say goodbye to 2021 and welcome in 2022, it's a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics to sport, from business to entertainment and lifestyle, these are the voices and views our audience loved the most. Today it's some of the top advice columns from psychologists and family therapists Verity and Nic.

Help - all my partner wants to do is have sex - August 23

Covid means I'm spending more time at home, and all my partner wants to do is have sex. Me, not so much. Any tips for navigating this without hurting his feelings? - Louise

See what advice Verity and Nic have for Louise here.

"Our vulnerability about sex is why so many couples avoid talking about it." Photo / 123RF

Can money disputes between couples ever be resolved? - November 1

My husband and I fight a lot about money. I like spending on life's little luxuries, but he is a bit of a scrooge. But being tight is, I reckon, such an unattractive quality and this is creating real tension. I am not reckless - we are comfortably off and I'm not out spending up large. But, if Covid has taught me anything, it's that I want to live a little more! In your experience, can this kind of situation ever really get resolved or am I better to pull the plug now? The irony isn't lost on me that splitting would leave me in a worse financial position, but at least I'd be free to do what I want with my half. - Meg

See what advice Verity and Nic have for Meg here.

Can couples with different opinions on spending ever resolve their differences? Photo / 123RF

Should we have a baby to save our relationship? - October 4

Is it wrong to start a family to save our relationship? My partner and I are in our mid to late 30s, we love each other, would love to have kids together, but we fight so much we're considering breaking up. We've tried counselling and have always had a rocky relationship (five years old). We believe a child would change things, but acknowledge it could end up in a broken family. I think I know your answer, but just thought I'd check. - John

See what advice Verity and Nic have for John here.