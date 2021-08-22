Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Lifestyle

Ask the experts: What to do when your partner wants more sex than you

6 minutes to read
NZ Herald

Dear Nic and Verity: Covid means I'm spending more time at home, and all my partner wants to do is have sex. Me, not so much. Any tips for navigating this without hurting his feelings?

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.