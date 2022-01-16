Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Ask the experts: My partner used to have threesomes - how do I make sure sex doesn't get boring?

7 minutes to read
How do you make sure things don't get boring in the bedroom?

How do you make sure things don't get boring in the bedroom?

NZ Herald

My partner and his ex-girlfriend engaged another woman to have threesomes for a year. That stopped because the third woman (who already had feelings for my partner and he knew that hence asked his ex

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.