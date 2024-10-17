Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Rekindling your sex drive in menopause – does science have the answer?

Joanna Wane
By
Senior Feature Writer Lifestyle Premium·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read
Can a serious slump in libido for women in menopause be reversed?

Can a serious slump in libido for women in menopause be reversed?

Menopause doesn’t have to mean the kiss of death for a woman’s sex life, says Kiwi scientist Dr Iona Weir, who talks to Joanna Wane about putting her own product to the test.

It’s official: menopause tanks the libido. In a new survey of 500 Kiwi women aged 50-plus,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle