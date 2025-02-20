Advertisement
Home / Lifestyle

Reheating pizza with water: Content creator’s hack sparks debate

By Claudia Poposki
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

Dunk your leftover pizza in water before reheating it in the air fryer or microwave, the slice may just be as fresh as it was when you bought it. Photo / Getty Images

A food content creator has divided social media after she shared a kitchen hack to keep her leftover pizza fresh while reheating it.

Bec Hardgrave said she saw a hack suggesting if you dunked your pizza in water before reheating it in the air fryer or microwave “it turns out just as fresh as when you bought it”.

She said it felt “so wrong” to dunk her pizza in her water. However, the hack paid off after she put it in the air fryer for three minutes.

“It’s definitely feeling crispier on the crust. What the hell? It low-key tastes exactly how it tasted last night,” she said.

“I highly recommend trying that hack.”

Social media users had a huge reaction to Ms Hardgrave’s hack.

“JAIL,” one declared.

Another said: “I still don’t believe you”.

“Reheating in a pan with a lid makes pizza taste FAR better than the night before. Bottom goes super crispy and top is all melted,” one said.

Another added: “I reheat in a sandwich press, extra crunchy base.”

“Get out of town, no way. Now I have to order pizza and try not to eat it all,” she said.

One said: “This feels illegal I love it”.

“Idk if I’m brave enough to try,” one social media user added.

One social media user commented: “I’ve never had leftover pizza”.

“Back in the day, you’d wet hard bread before putting it in the oven to bring it back to life,” another said.

Hardgrave told news.com.au the reactions have been “varied”.

“Some people think I’m making it up or that dunking pizza in water is a crime worthy of jail time, while others have tried it themselves and swear by how well it works,” she said.

“I was honestly surprised by how many creative reheating tips and techniques people shared — some I’d never even considered before.”

It’s not the first time a hack such as this has gone viral, with Sydney teacher Katie Lolas capturing attention for a series of hacks.

However, her most popular was a video that detailed how you can bring your dry, stale bread back to life with the clip being hailed as a “game-changer”.

While it might sound impossible, Lolas explained all you need is some water, a warm oven and six minutes on the clock.

“BOOM. You will have a good-as-new loaf: Moist on the inside and crunchy on the outside,” she said.

“Give it a go and you’ll see.”

