Slice of Heaven? A Kiwi twist to an already controversial pizza

Kiwifruit on pizza anyone? Photo / Supplied

Two colleagues at Quitline have put a Kiwi twist on a already controversial pizza combination.

Thomas Swain and his colleague Deanna were set with the task of creating a "headturning" meme that would bring people to the Quitline services.

The chosen idea was to put kiwifruit on a Hawaiian pizza.

The meme was posted to Facebook and one user said 'What is this cursed image'. Photo / Supplied

The pair went to Domino's, bought the pizza and brought it to the office where staff could give the odd creation a try.

Quitline service delivery manager, Jordan Taiaroa told the Herald this year Quitline

has noticed an increase in people using their SMS services during lockdown.

"We want people to be really aware that there is a service to help," he said.

Swain said the creation sparked huge debate in the office, but only three colleagues openly admitted they liked the kiwifruit pizza.

But kiwifruit was not the only thing causing controversy in the office.

Swain told the Herald that keeping the skin on the furry fruit caused debate: some like it skin off and others prefer it skin on.

Despite the debate, the pizza was gone within an hour.

Swain admitted the weird combination was "absolutely disgusting".

What do you think? Would you give the kiwifruit pizza a go or a miss? Photo / Supplied

He told the Herald he is not a pineapple on pizza kind of guy - it's his "biggest disgust in life", admitting he's more a plain pizza person, often going for a "meat lover's with BBQ sauce".

"We are here to help people to create a plan to help people get off [smoking]" Swain said.

The photo of the pizza was posted to Quitline's facebook page.

One person commented: "What is this cursed image?"

This is not the first time kiwifruit has been added to pizza: a Swedish man this year posted a photo on Reddit of a kiwi pizza.

The tourist claims he was served a kiwifruit pizza at a Swedish pizzeria, labelling it "an unholy abomination".

The pizza featured 27 pieces of kiwifruit, cheese and what looks to be tomato paste on homemade pizza dough.

Many Kiwis believed the unusual creation was a step too far.

"Everyone talks crap about pineapple. But THIS is wrong on soooooo many levels I've lost count," one commenter wrote.

"Every day we stray further from what Italians consider a pizza."

In 2017 Bill English created a huge uproar after posting a selfie with a ham, pineapple and spaghetti pizza with the caption "Cooked dinner for the family last night - like if you agree with tinned spaghetti on pizza!"

The pizza received mixed reviews, but Kiwis backed English's claims with one saying "Leave Bill English alone. If you had 6 kids canned spaghetti would be the height of gourmet cooking for you too!"

Remember this?

But his creation led to US show host John Oliver condemning the former PM.

"That is not dinner. That is an actual hate crime. What is your problem, Bill? You made that to feed to your family, your children, Bill? How are you not in prison right now?"