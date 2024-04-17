The Wiggles star Caterina Mete is expecting twin girls in July.

In February this year, The Wiggles star Caterina Mete announced she was expecting twin girls. Now, she’s getting candid about her journey to motherhood.

In a statement released to the Herald, Wiggles star Caterina Mete has revealed that, with the help of IVF and an anonymous donor organised by her chosen fertility clinic, she was excited to announce she was pregnant with her “beautiful little miracles”.

“Becoming a mother has always been a dream of mine. I feel overwhelmingly blessed to share that I am expecting two beautiful little miracles. This journey has been challenging, but filled with so much love and support,” she said.

“I am immensely grateful for the incredible team at my fertility clinic and the technology that has made this possible. I can’t wait to meet my twin girls and embark on this exciting new chapter of my life. I’d also like to thank everyone at The Wiggles for their unwavering support.”

Now, the 43-year-old mother-to-be is lifting the lid on her IVF journey and her decision to be open and honest about her solo parenthood journey.

Mete, who debuted as the Red Wiggle in 2021, told Stellar’s podcast Something To Talk About that the pandemic prompted her to take the next step towards parenthood.

“During Covid, as hard as it was for everybody, it was a time to reassess your life and see what you wanted to do. I was like, I think I’m ready to have children.”

The children’s entertainer, who had begun freezing her eggs six years before at the age of 37, then decided to find a donor and the rest is history.

But the decision didn’t come without its low points.

“It was tough”, Mete admitted. “You [have] moments when you cry. You’re like, I don’t have a partner, it’s just me, how am I going to do it? And then you just go, Stop. Just do it. What are you waiting for?”

Mete’s decision to get candid about her pregnancy was a no-brainer and was an incredible way to connect with other expectant mums going through a similar experience.

“It was something that I was never ashamed about”, she shares. “I was quite happy to tell people this is how I did it and, by being honest, you realise a lot of people have done it this way, too.”

Thanks to her candour, many women have reached out to Mete to share their own amazing stories and journeys to get pregnant, allowing the red Wiggle to connect with other mums on the same path.

While the mum-to-be will take maternity leave to spend time with her babies after they are born in July, she will continue to bring smiles to children’s faces with regular performances and recordings with The Wiggles until then.

Upon hearing the news, Mete’s Wiggle family were “overjoyed and filled with pride” and said they “cannot wait to meet her twin girls and watch her embrace the joys of motherhood”.

“We are overjoyed and filled with pride as we prepare to welcome two new beautiful members to The Wiggles family. Caterina’s strength, courage, and unwavering optimism have inspired us all. We cannot wait to meet her twin girls and watch her embrace the joys of motherhood,” the group said.