Try some traditional Vietnamese street food at home.
This caramelised pork stir-fry is quick and easy to make. It’s budget-friendly, and the savoury-sweet taste is amazing.
Vietnamese caramelised pork bowls
Serves 4
Ingredients
500g pork mince
2 Tbsp cooking oil
1 onion, finely diced
1 clove garlic, minced