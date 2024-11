This soba noodle platter looks spectacular for a shared lunch. Video / Fresh Media

Create an easy and impressive-looking lunch next time you have friends around.

Soba noodles are made primarily from buckwheat flour and are usually served cold in a salad or hot in a soup. This salad has a great variety of textures and the tangy dressing adds a beautiful bright flavour.

Soba noodle platter

Serves 4

Ingredients