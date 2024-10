Make this corn and tomato salad recipe for a fresh summer side dish. Photo / Olivia Moore

A light, refreshing and colourful salad to enjoy at your next barbecue, or as a healthy side with any meal.

In this recipe I use frozen corn, but feel free to use tinned or fresh corn. You can also add a handful of chopped fresh herbs like parsley, mint, basil or coriander if desired for extra flavour.

Corn and tomato summer salad recipe

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Serves four.