700g boneless, skinless chicken breast
2 Tbsp cornflour
¼ tsp salt
2 Tbsp vegetable oil
1 shallot, thinly sliced
2 red capsicum, thinly sliced
1 tsp lemongrass paste or 5cm piece lemongrass
1 tsp chilli paste or 1 red chilli, thinly sliced
1 tsp garlic paste or 4 garlic cloves, minced
1 tsp ginger paste or 2 tsp minced fresh ginger
½ cup smooth peanut butter
1 400ml can of coconut milk
¾ cup chicken stock
1 Tbsp soy sauce
1 Tbsp fish sauce
1 Tbsp honey
2 limes, juiced
½ cup cashews, toasted
4 spring onions, thinly sliced
1 small handful of coriander leaves
2 limes, cut into wedges
Cooked rice, for serving
Method
- Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces. Place in a bowl and toss well with the cornflour and salt.
- Heat a heavy pan over medium heat and add the oil. Once hot, add the chicken. Cook the chicken for about 3 minutes per side, until browned. Transfer to a plate.
- Add the shallots and capsicum. Saute for about 8 minutes until tender, stirring often.
- Add the lemongrass to the pan with the chilli, garlic and ginger. Cook for a few more minutes.
- Stir in the peanut butter, coconut milk and chicken stock. Mix well and bring to a simmer. Add the chicken back to the skillet. Simmer on a low heat for 10 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.
- Stir in the soy sauce, fish sauce and honey. Simmer for another 2 minutes, then remove from the heat and stir in the lime juice.
- Serve the peanut chicken over rice. Top with the cashews, spring onions and coriander leaves. Serve with lime wedges on the side to squeeze over the top.
Afterword
Fresh ingredients are great, but if you’re pushed for time, or left something off the shopping list, it’s useful having some ready-made pastes on hand for a super-quick solution.
– fresh.co.nz