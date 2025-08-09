1 kūmara, in thin slices
1 red capsicum, sliced
1 bunch broccolini (or 1 broccoli in florets)
Olive oil or peanut oil
2 cloves garlic, crushed
2 tsp grated ginger
200ml coconut milk
½ cup smooth peanut butter
1 Tbsp tamari or gluten-free soy sauce
1 Tbsp brown sugar
½ tsp sriracha sauce (optional)
1 lime, grated zest and juice
To serve:
A handful of fresh coriander and mint
A handful of natural peanuts
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Drizzle some oil into a large oven-proof tray or shallow dish, then arrange the chicken, capsicum and kūmara in a single layer. Mix the peanut butter, coconut milk, sugar, tamari, sriracha (if using), lime juice and zest, ginger, and garlic in a bowl or jug. Pour the mixture over the chicken and vegetables.
- Bake for 30 minutes. Take out of the oven and turn everything over, then place the broccolini on top and drizzle with a little more oil. Return to the oven and bake for a further 20 minutes, or the chicken is cooked through.
- Five minutes before the finishing time, tip a handful of natural peanuts onto a small ovenproof tray and place in the oven to roast.
- Serve the tray bake straight from the oven, garnished with plenty of fresh herbs and toasted peanuts.
-fresh.co.nz