This satay chicken tray bake is an easy weeknight dinner no matter what the weather. Photo / Fresh Media

This is a great year-round recipe to have in your repertoire – comforting and warming in winter and full of vibrant flavours in hotter weather. You can easily swap out the vegetables for your own favourites to create seasonal variations.

Satay chicken tray bake

Serves 4

Ingredients

8 skinless chicken thigh fillets