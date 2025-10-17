Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Recipe: Pine nut, cottage cheese and pesto parcels

Fresh Recipes
2 mins to read

There’s nothing like the satisfying crunch of perfectly cooked filo pastry. Photo / Fresh Media

There’s nothing like the satisfying crunch of perfectly cooked filo pastry. Photo / Fresh Media

Serve these vegetarian filo parcels with a salad for a lunch or light dinner. You can also cut them into smaller pieces to serve as savoury finger food for an afternoon tea.

Feel free to brush the filo sheets with melted butter if you prefer, but using a cooking oil

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save