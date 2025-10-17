There’s nothing like the satisfying crunch of perfectly cooked filo pastry. Photo / Fresh Media

There’s nothing like the satisfying crunch of perfectly cooked filo pastry. Photo / Fresh Media

Serve these vegetarian filo parcels with a salad for a lunch or light dinner. You can also cut them into smaller pieces to serve as savoury finger food for an afternoon tea.

Feel free to brush the filo sheets with melted butter if you prefer, but using a cooking oil spray keeps the fat content down.

Pine nut, cottage cheese and pesto parcels

Serves 2

Ingredients