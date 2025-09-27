Try cooking gnocchi in an air fryer for crispy perfection. Photo / Fresh Media

Cooking gnocchi in the air fryer gives you delicious little mouthfuls that are crispy on the outside and pillowy soft on the inside.

Ready in minutes, you just need to drizzle them with a buttery sauce and top them with toasted pine nuts and freshly grated parmesan cheese for a quick gourmet meal.

Crispy air fryer gnocchi with brown butter, sage and toasted pine nuts

Serves 4

Ingredients