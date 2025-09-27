Preheat the air fryer to 200C. Spray the basket lightly with cooking oil.
Combine the gnocchi with the oil, paprika and salt in a bowl and mix to coat the gnocchi. Tip the gnocchi into the air fryer basket and spread out as much as possible. Try to avoid overlapping the gnocchi.
Cook for 10 minutes, then turn the gnocchi over and cook for another 5-7 minutes or until golden and crispy. Divide the gnocchi among four bowls.
To make the sauce: while the gnocchi is cooking, heat a small pan and dry toast the pine nuts until golden and toasty. Don’t let them burn. Remove from the pan and set aside.
Return the pan to the heat and add the butter. As it heats, it will start to foam up – keep cooking, swirling the pan every so often, until the butter is a nutty brown colour. Add the sage leaves and cook for a few more seconds.
Pour the browned butter over the cooked gnocchi, scatter the toasted pine nuts over each serving and grate some parmesan over the top. Serve with a tangy salad on the side.