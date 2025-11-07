This one-pan chicken pilau is infused with the warm spices of cinnamon and cumin. Dried fruits are a common addition to Middle Eastern cuisine, providing sweetness and texture. In this dish, a handful of succulent sultanas offers a lovely counterpoint to the aromatic spices.
400g chicken thigh fillets, sliced into 3-4 pieces
1 onion, finely diced
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1 red capsicum, sliced
100g button mushrooms, sliced
1 ½ cups basmati rice
2 Tbsp tomato paste
½ tsp ground cinnamon
¼ tsp ground cumin
½ tsp turmeric
½ tsp black pepper
2 ½ cups chicken stock
⅓ cup sultanas
⅓ cup pistachio kernels, lightly toasted
To garnish
Chopped parsley
Extra sultanas and pistachio kernels
Method
- Season the chicken pieces with salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a large casserole or saucepan over medium-high heat. Brown the chicken all over, then transfer to a plate. The chicken need not be completely cooked through at this stage.
- In the same pan, sauté garlic and onion until fragrant and soft. Add the capsicum, mushroom and rice. Stir for 30 seconds. Mix in the tomato paste and spices, then pour in the chicken stock.
- Put the browned chicken back in the pot and mix through sultanas.
- Bring to a boil. Place the lid on and immediately turn down the heat to medium-low. Leave it to simmer for 14-15 minutes or until the liquid is absorbed.
- Remove the pan from the heat and leave to rest (the lid still on) for 5 minutes.
- To serve, remove the lid, use a fork to fluff rice and mix in most of the nuts.
- Transfer to a serving plate. Garnish with remaining nuts, extra sultanas and a sprinkle of parsley.
