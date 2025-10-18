6 pre-made meat patties (beef or lamb)
6 tortillas – small taco size
For the salad
1 Lebanese cucumber, diced (use 2-3 if they are the little ones)
2 tomatoes, diced
1 handful fresh coriander, chopped
1 small onion, finely chopped
¼ tsp salt
For the garlicky yoghurt sauce
1 large clove of garlic, minced
150ml plain unsweetened yoghurt
1 tsp olive oil
1 tsp lemon juice
1 tsp dried mint
¼ tsp salt
Method
- Prepare the salad: combine all the ingredients in a bowl and set aside.
- Make the sauce: whisk all the sauce ingredients together in a small bowl. Add a little water (no more than a teaspoon at a time) if you want a thinner consistency.
- Make the smash tacos: heat a pan to a medium-high heat and spray lightly with cooking oil.
- Place a tortilla on a board, put a meat patty on top (defrost first if you are using frozen ones), and press it out to the edges.
- Place in the heated pan, meat side down, and use a spatula or fish slice to press it down firmly.
- Cook for 3-4 minutes, then flip it and cook the other side for 2 minutes or until nicely browned.
- Slide the cooked taco on to a plate and top with a dollop of garlicky yoghurt sauce and some salad. Fold and eat.
