Random acts of kindness: Tītahi Bay cafe patrons pay it forward in 'spontaneous chain'

Anna Doyle, t bay cafe co-owner, and Janet Bostock, front of house manager. Photo / Supplied

A small gesture has set off a chain reaction of kindness in Tītahi Bay, Porirua.

The owners of t bay cafe took to Facebook to describe the "weird and wonderful" event, in which one customer decided to "pay it forward", leading to several others choosing to anonymously pay for other patron's bills in the cafe.

The customer who unknowingly set off the chain of kindness had her meal paid for by her dining companion. She decided to anonymously pay the tab for a nearby table, where a mum was sitting with her baby.

The cafe where the random acts of kindness happened. Photo / Supplied

Upon realising her tab was paid for, that mum decided to pay it forward as well, footing the bill for another one of the tables in the cafe.

The group at that table then paid for someone else's bill, too.

Something weird and wonderful happened at the cafe today. We had a little 'pay it forward' chain spontaneously happen.... Posted by t bay cafe on Thursday, March 25, 2021

Jeff Goldsbury, who co-owns t bay cafe, told the Herald the chain of "pay it forward" acts happened yesterday, shortly after the lunch rush.

"The cafe was about half full with people finishing off their meals and sitting back chatting," he recalled.

"It was great seeing people's reactions to being told their meal had been paid for, people were surprised and thought it was really cool, and it was awesome to see it being paid forward," he added.

"The cafe is often filled with people from all different walks of life, so we have quite a community feel, and this felt like it was kind of in keeping with that spirit, which was awesome."

Facebook users loved the random acts of kindness, one saying the story brought tears to their eyes.

"Absolutely awesome!!! Makes us feel blessed and very safe," another Facebook user said.