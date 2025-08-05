“Let’s hope I never have to do that again!” laughs the 37-year-old.

But once she finally got to the big day in June, Hockley says she loved every second.

“It was over three days in Bali, and we had all our friends and families together the whole time. It was the most fun we’ve ever had,” the host tells the Herald.

The couple then had a second wedding in Sydney Harbour, which she described as “Ben’s dream”.

Brittany Hockley with her husband Ben Siegrist at their second wedding. Photo / Instagram

“Ben’s dream was to be able to legally get married on Sydney harbour, the first place he went when landing in Australia for the very first time, two days before he met me for the very first time,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

After the wedding madness subsided, the couple found a welcome break on our shores, jetting to Queenstown last month.

“New Zealand was magical. We absolutely loved Queenstown - how could you not? It was Ben’s first time, and I knew he would love it,” she shares.

Despite the fact that they couldn’t get stuck into adventure, Hockley said they are already looking at a return trip.

“Unfortunately, because of Ben’s football contract, we can’t do any of the adventure activities (will have to wait until he retires), but we explored the surrounding towns, had the best time at Deer Park, of course, raced on the toboggans and ate our way around the region.

Hockley says she feels best when she does a combination of walking, Reformer and weight training. Photo / Lorna Jane

“I cannot wait to come back. I’ve heard QT is incredible in the summertime, too, so I will need to create an excuse to come back over for a little R&R.”

And rest is more than needed after a packed few months, with Hockley also fitting in a collab with activewear brand Lorna Jane. Hockley says it was the perfect fit for someone who spends most of her time in workout clothes.

“I live in activewear and train most days. It’s not only functional but has a fashion edge attached, meaning you can go straight from your workout to brunch.”

Given her lifestyle and how often she works out, she says the collab was an obvious choice.

“Lorna Jane is a brand I’ve grown up with, loved and worn for years, so it was a really natural fit.”

Hockley says she needs outfits she can wear from the gym, to a café. Photo / Lorna Jane

“I train most days, a mix between some high intensity training, weights, reformer Pilates and probably my fav daily activity, long walks with my pooch Delilah. Four to five times a week, I put my phone down and go and do the sauna and ice bath. I love it and always feel better for it after.”

But just like us, the busy star finds some respite in blobbing out on the couch with a great watch.

“As long as I’m eating well and exercising most days, I feel good. I love to sit on the couch for hours at night and binge-watch a good series.”