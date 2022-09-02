Queen Elizabeth II has pulled out of attending the Highland Games. Photo / AP

The Queen has pulled out of attending the Highland Games, raising more fears for her health.

Her Majesty, 96, usually attends the games with the Prime Minister, however royal sources said she would not go this year to help with her "comfort".

Prince Charles will attend the event, which is said to be one of the favourite engagments on the Queen's calendar, on her behalf.

It's understood that royal aides were converned about how to comfortably get Her Majesty to the event at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Braemar, and over how long she would need to remain seated there.

The competition sees hardy competitors tought it out in traditional Scottsh sports like tug-of-war and caber-tossing.

It comes days after it was revealed the Queen would be unable to travel to London to meet the UK's new Prime Minister next week, with either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak having to travel to meet her in Balmoral, Scotland, instead.

In a tradition that predates Her Majesty's reign, the sovereign always greets the outgoing and incoming prime minister of the United Kingdom at Buckingham Palace in London.

But, for the first time since 1908, Boris Johnson and his successor - either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak - will have to travel 1,600km up to Aberdeenshire to meet her.

It was reported last week that Prince Charles is making "regular, daily" visits to his mother, which is seen as unusual.

The heir to the throne does not usually make unplanned visits to the Queen and they are most-often arranged by Palace officials.

Prince Andrew has been staying with the Queen at Balmoral, which is where she spends most of her summers.

The monarch was last seen in public more than a month ago - on July 21 as she arrived at Aberdeen Airport.

Traditionally, the outgoing Prime Minister visits the Queen at Buckingham Palace after resigning or losing an election.

The leaving PM advises the Queen on who commands a majority of MPs in the House of Commons and should lead the country next.

Minutes later, the incoming PM then meets the Queen and 'kisses hands' with Her Majesty.

In the past, it was a requirement to actually kiss the sovereign's hands, however 'kissing hands' now just refers to the meeting that takes place between the Queen and the new PM.

Truss, the UK's Foreign Secretary, is the frontrunner to become the UK's new Prime Minister when the results of the Conservative Party's leadership contest is announced on Monday evening.

The winner of the vote will become the 15th PM during the Queen's reign.

It will be the first time a monarch has received a new Prime Minister outside Buckingham Palace since 1908.

On that occassion, King Edward VII asked Herbert Asquith to travel to Biarritz, in south west France, where he was on holiday.

Queen Victoria regularly requested that new Prime Ministers visit her in Balmoral.