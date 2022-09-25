An explosive new report has detailed the "tense exchange" between Meghan and a staffer. Photo / Getty Images

An explosive new report has detailed the "tense exchange" between Meghan and a staffer. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle is said to have been told off by the Queen.

The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly having a "tense exchange" with a caterer about her vegan wedding menu when the Queen walked past and overheard the conversation.

The Sun reported Meghan was in the middle of tasting a couple of dishes for the big day when she suddenly became "quite upset" about one of the vegan choices.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl was told by a source that the duchess became upset after she could taste and egg in the dish and it led to a "tense" exchange.

Nicholl quoted the source in her book, The New Royals, saying, "Meghan was at the castle to taste some of the dishes, and told one of the caterers she could taste egg.

"She got quite upset, saying that the dish was meant to be vegan and macrobiotic, when suddenly the Queen walked in and said: 'Meghan, in this family we don't speak to people like that'."

The new book has revealed many allegedly explosive moments in the build-up to the Californian-based royals' wedding in 2018, and claims Meghan wasn't the only one who had a telling off from Her Majesty. Prince Harry was also called out for his behaviour.

According to the book, Nicholl quoted the late Lady Elizabeth Anson who claimed the duke was given a telling off by his late grandmother when she heard he shouted at her dresser, Angela Kelly.

The prince reportedly said "What Meghan wants, Meghan gets!" which caused the Queen to react by telling the prince she was upset by his behaviour.

Anson told Nicholls, "She was very upset by how Harry had behaved and some of his demands and the way he went about things his own way.

"I remember her being rather upset by how beastly Harry was being.

"Their relationship was quite badly damaged by it all."

Tensions are running high between King Charles and the Sussexes. Photo / AP

It comes after news that tensions are running high between King Charles and the Sussexes as he is yet to decide whether their children, Archie, 3 and Lilibet, 1, will receive royal titles of prince and princess.

The Daily Mail reported royal expert and the Times' royal editor, Roya Nikkah, said the duke and duchess are "understood to fear the King may strip Archie and Lilibet of their titles, after his reluctance immediately to recognise their elevated status after the Queen's death".

Meanwhile, a palace spokesperson told the Times the King is currently focused on the mourning period of his mother and it's "unlikely" the public will learn of any title changes during this time.