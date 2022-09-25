Tensions are running high between the Californian based royals and the King. Photo / AP

Confusion has plagued the new titles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children and now it seems tensions are running high.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children, Archie, 3 and Lilibet, 1, are entitled to the titles of prince and princess following the death of Queen Elizabeth and ascension to the throne of their grandfather King Charles, however, there have been conflicting reports over whether they will acquire them.

Now royal expert and the Times royal editor, Roya Nikkah, has claimed Charles is yet to decide whether he will allow the children their new titles and it is "heightening tensions" between the King and the Californian-based royals.

The Daily Mail reported Nikkah said the duke and duchess are "understood to fear the King may strip Archie and Lilibet of their titles, after his reluctance immediately to recognise their elevated status after the Queen's death".

A palace spokesperson told the Times the King is currently focused on the mourning period of his mother and it's "unlikely" the public will learn of any title changes during this time.

It comes after royal expert Kate Nicholl appeared on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, where she claimed the couple's children could officially receive the prince and princess titles on the condition of trust.

Nicholl said, "One of the interesting things that came out in all of this was the speculation about titles, and Archie and Lilibet ... whether they would officially be acknowledged as prince and princess, the titles owed to them when Charles became King…"

They remain 'Miss' and 'Master' currently [on the Royal Website].

The Daily Mail reported Nicholl continued to say, "And I'm told that that is a very clear signal from the King. He's willing to give those titles, but it comes with a caveat, and that caveat is trust.

"They have to know that they can trust the [Sussex] family."

At the time of Archie and Lilibet's birth, Queen Elizabeth was still the monarch, which meant the children were too far down the line of succession to receive the official prince and princess titles.

However, according to the rules made by King George V in 1917, now that Charles has ascended to the throne, the children are therefore grandchildren of the current reigning monarch and are entitled to the titles as well as HRH status.

The Sun reported earlier this week that the children will not be given HRH status as they are not working royals.

But like Fergie and the late Princess Diana, a compromise could be struck allowing them the prince and princess titles, royal expert Phil Dampier told the Mail Online.

The situation has reportedly left Harry and Meghan "furious" and resulted in tense talks with the King as they pointed out that Prince Andrew's daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, are not working royals but have been allowed HRH status.

HRH status means the royal family member is referred to as His or Her Royal Highness in a direct form of address – both written and spoken.

Speaking to the Sun a source said, "Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security.

"There have been a lot of talks over the past week. They have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess."

The source went on to say the couple have been "relentless" since the Queen's death last week adding, "they have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH".