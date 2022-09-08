Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 and tributes are flowing in for the longest reigning monarch. Video / NZ Herald

Operation London Bridge is the code name for the secret operation that has been meticulously put together for the Queen's death. (There has been a plan in place for what happens when the Queen dies since the 1960s.)

It covers everything from what will happen to her body to how New Zealand and Australia will be involved.

In 2017, The Guardian published a detailed story explaining in minute detail just what will happen as the United Kingdom and the world contends with the loss of a nearly universally adored figure.

Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, on June 28, 2022. Photo / AP

LONDON BRIDGE IS DOWN

The first thing that happened once the Queen was pronounced dead was her private secretary contacting the UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss. The news will be further relayed on secure lines with the coded message of "London Bridge is down".

The wider world will find out in two ways.

One, a newsflash will go out via the Press Association alerting the world's media.

When the news is made public, as it was at 5.30am NZT on Friday, TV presenters donned black ties and outfits and pre-prepared obituaries were broadcast. Expect rolling news coverage the world over. Pilots will announce her death to passengers on any planes flying at the time.

Secondly, a footman wearing black walked out of Buckingham Palace and attached a black-edged notice to the gates.

Leverton & Sons are the royal undertakers and keep a "first call coffin" on hand for royal emergencies, The Guardian has reported. The Queen is at Balmoral in Scotland so her body will be transported back to London by the royal train.

Both the upper and lower houses of parliament will sit as soon as possible, flags have been lowered across the nation and the Commonwealth.

Any members of the royal family who are travelling or out of the country will return home as soon as possible. It is for this reason they are always required to travel with one black ensemble.

Balmoral Castle, in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire. Photo / AP

BEFORE THE FUNERAL

The Dukes of Norfolk have been in charge of royal funerals since 1672 and as such the 18th Duke of Norfolk, the Earl Marshal, will be in charge. (They have permanent offices at St James's Palace to that very end.)

During the 10-day mourning period, the Queen's coffin will lie in state at Westminster Abbey for the public to pay their respects for 23-hours a day, after which she will be given a full state funeral, led by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

In the lead up, the 10 pallbearers will practise carrying her coffin as members of the royal family are buried in lead-lined coffins.

THE DAY OF THE FUNERAL

The day of the Queen's funeral will likely become a national holiday and the London Stock Exchange (and most British banks) will close, costing the economy billions of pounds.

On the morning of the funeral, Big Ben's hammer will be covered with leather so its famed tones are muffled and there will be a 41-gun salute from Hyde Park.

Once the service starts, across London's underground, announcements will stop and buses will pull over to the side of the road.

Afterwards, the Queen's body will be driven to Windsor Castle where she will be buried alongside 10 other former monarchs.

KING CHARLES III

The day after the Queen's death, the Ascension Council will meet at St James's Palace and Charles will be proclaimed King at 11am. (The Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom will observe the Ascension Council.) That evening parliament will meet to swear allegiance to the new sovereign.

The Duchess of Cornwall will officially become Queen Camilla however in 2021 Clarence House confirmed that she will be known as Princess Consort.

THE NEW PRINCE OF WALES

Prince William, as heir to the throne, is set to inherit the title of the Prince of Wales. At a later stage, he will be invested in a lavish ceremony as Charles was in 1969.

THE HUGE PRICE TAG

Both Her Majesty's funeral and Charles' coronation will be national holidays. It has been estimated that the loss of productivity for both days will cost the UK somewhere between $2.1 and $10.8 billion.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN NEW ZEALAND AND AUSTRALIA

Essentially, a lot of symbolic gestures. The prime ministers will give a speech (which has most likely already been drafted and is kept on standby), the Defence Force will see to several gun salutes and flags will fly at half-mast. The PMs and each country's Governor-General are likely to travel to London for the funeral.

The role of head of the Commonwealth is not hereditary, however in 2018 at a Commonwealth Heads of Government "retreat" held at Windsor Castle, it was decided that Charles would be the next head.