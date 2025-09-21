It is understood that at the time, the Duchess had received aggressive threats from Epstein following her interview and had been advised to tell him whatever was necessary to prevent him taking legal action against her.

A spokesman for the Duchess said: “The Duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago and, as they have always been, her first thoughts are with his victims.

“Like many people, she was taken in by his lies.

“As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with paedophilia.

“She does not resile from anything she said then.

“This email was sent in the context of advice the Duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats.”

The Duchess is known to have received £15,000 ($34,499) from Epstein to pay off her debts. In a 2011 interview with the London Evening Standard, she admitted that accepting his money was “a gigantic error of judgment” which had left her “so contrite I cannot say”.

She was quoted as saying: “I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf.”

In an email to Epstein less than two months later, the Duchess wrote: “I did not use the P word about you.”

She claimed that she had been advised to act with the “utmost speed” to save her career as a children’s book author and philanthropist.

According to emails jointly published by the newspapers, she wrote: “I am apologising to you today for not replying to your email or reaching out to you. I was bedridden with fear. I was paralysed.

“I was advised in no uncertain terms, to have nothing to do with you and to not speak or email you.

“And if I did – I would cause more problems to you, the Duke and myself. I was broken and lost.

“So please understand. I didn’t want to hurt Andrew [her ex-husband Prince Andrew] one more time. I was in over-riding fear. I am sorry.”

The Duke of York has already stepped back from public duty over his association with Epstein, following a Newsnight interview in which he failed to express contrition for keeping in contact even after the financier’s conviction and jail time.

The email from the Duchess has been revealed days after both the Duke and Duchess made an appearance at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent, photographed on the steps of Westminster Cathedral at the heart of the royal family.

