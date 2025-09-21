Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sponsored by Hill's Pet Food

Hill's Pet Food

The skin sensitivities keeping Kiwi dogs (and their families) awake

Hills Pet Food

Hills Pet Food


When Great Dane mix Tip began breaking out in hives, his owners were worried. Grass was the trigger, leaving red welts that took days to heal. After a switch to a specialist food recommended by their vet, things improved dramatically.

“We have just finished our second bag and seen a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save