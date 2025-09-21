East Coast conservationist, influencer and Gisborne council candidate Sam “The Trap Man” Gibson has fronted a new documentary in an effort to highlight the urgency of restoring and future-proofing Aotearoa’s most fragile landscapes.
Think Like a Forest, which premiered at the Beehive last month before being released on TVNZ, followsGibson as he meets with farmers, scientists and communities to learn more about the environmental initiative “Recloaking Papatūānuku”.
Recloaking Papatūānuku aims to re-establish native forests throughout New Zealand by working with landowners to return crucial ecosystems to climate-vulnerable areas.
The plan’s goal is to protect New Zealand’s biodiversity, mitigate flooding and drought, and build resilience against increasingly severe weather events.
Gibson, speaking to the Herald after the documentary’s release, said he was drawn to the programme by its kaupapa.
“Resilience is what we need in our landscape, and that became really clear to me after [Cyclone Gabrielle].”
Auckland, the Coromandel, the Bay of Plenty and parts of the East Coast were ravaged by extreme weather events in 2023, with the likes of Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland Anniversary Floods collectively costing Kiwis billions in damage and losses.
“Getting these forests back on these really erodible and high-risk hillscapes, it is urgent if we’re going to be looking to mitigate increased flooding and fire risk over the next ... 90 years.”