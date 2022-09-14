The Queen left Buckingham Palace for the last time early today, to make her final journey along crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There Britain's longest-serving monarch is lying in state for the world to mourn. Video / Supplied

The Queen left Buckingham Palace for the last time early today, to make her final journey along crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There Britain's longest-serving monarch is lying in state for the world to mourn. Video / Supplied

After almost a week of fronting his family's grief and public tributes over the death of his mother, the Queen, King Charles has left London to return home for a period of solitude and quiet reflection.

According to the Daily Mail, the King and the Queen Consort were seen landing in the Royal Aircraft at Camilla's estate in Reybridge near Lacock, Wiltshire, after leaving the Queen's long procession to the Palace of Westminster.

King Charles and the Queen Consort are granted 24 hours alone. Photo / Getty Images

And in stark contrast to the heavy throngs of mourners that have surrounded the new King and his Queen in recent days, just three people were waiting to welcome the pair who are understood to be making a 24-hour return to their Wiltshire and Gloucestershire estates.

The Daily Mail reports that the King has been granted a day for privacy and reflection after the huge week in which he lost his mother and acceded the throne.

It is believed he will not attend any public events tomorrow.

The break in public appearances and downtime to reflect is said to have always been part of the London Bridge operation, the carefully crafted process to farewell the Queen and appoint Charles as King.

And according to the Mirror, while the new monarch will have time alone, he will still be expected to make preparations in his new role and will be receiving red boxes of state papers.

The pause in the new King's schedule follows his procession behind the Queen's coffin as it made its way to the Palace of Westminster. He was flanked by his siblings and his sons, William and Harry.

Britain's King Charles III, Princess Anne, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Tim Laurence, Prince Edward, and Prince William pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / AP

After a short ceremony in Westminster Hall, cries of "God save the King" could be heard as Charles and Camilla left and the bells of Big Ben rang.

After the procession and the King and Queen Consort's arrival at Wiltshire, a lone King Charles was seen driving himself to Highgrove House, his estate in Gloucestershire where a small crowd had gathered to greet him.

The Daily Mail reports that he was accompanied by the Met Police's special escort group.

While the Queen will lie in state for four days, the new King and his Queen's next public appearance will be in Wales on Friday.