Whaea Esther Jessop, Honorary President of the Ngāti Rānana London Māori Club, reveals how she found out she was invited to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service, her views on the republic debate and what King Charles III will mean for the monarchy and Maōri relations. Video / Adam Pearse / AP

NZ Herald's Adam Pearse reporting from London

One of the most esteemed Māori leaders in the northern hemisphere is hoping people will taihoa - or delay - debating New Zealand's future as a republic while the royal family is grieving the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

It comes following similar noises from New Zealand's political leaders who had previously been stronger in their desire to see the matter discussed nationally.

The late Queen, who died in Scotland last week at the age of 96, is currently lying in state at Westminster Hall where it is expected hundreds of thousands will pay their respects prior to her funeral on Monday.

As anticipated, the monarch's death led to the issue of New Zealand leaving the Commonwealth and becoming a republic resurfacing.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: "The issue of a republic for New Zealand is not something that is on my agenda or this Government's agenda."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appears to have softened her tone concerning New Zealand's potential move to become a republic. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Her comment contrasted with the position she held prior to becoming Prime Minister in 2017 when she believed it was time to "start having the conversation".

National Party leader Christopher Luxon had previously told the Herald he was a republican, though not a strongly held view.

He said on Tuesday he believed there was not a strong appetite currently for change.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said conversations about constitutional transformation in New Zealand without the monarch, such as Matike Mai, were already taking place, particularly among Māori.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi said they retained their policy to remove the monarch as the sovereign power and develop a constitution with Tiriti o Waitangi at the centre.

Whaea Esther Jessop (centre) performs kapa haka alongside fellow Ngāti Rānana members Kaitlyn Potter and Charael Keane (right). Photo / Adam Pearse

Whaea Esther Jessop, the Ngāti Rānana London Māori Club founding member at 88 years old, acknowledged the need for debate but questioned its timing.

"Of course, there is a need for dialogue in New Zealand and because we are a democratic country, the dialogue must take place," Jessop said.

"But I think as a grandmother, I veer on the side of leaving that aside for now.

"Let's just honour the royal family in their loss, there will be time for dialogue but I think at the moment, my own feeling is taihoa, just wait."

Jessop, an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, was one of roughly 20 New Zealanders to receive an invitation to the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Bruce Simpson, who joined the club in 1986, led its kapa haka performances that had garnered international acclaim and respect from the UK royal family, for whom Ngāti Rānana had performed on many occasions.

King Charles III is grieving the loss of his mother while also becoming the new king of the United Kingdom. Photo / AP

He hoped to see Māori/Crown relations improve and not cement further division.

"With the new renaissance of our culture and the strengthening it's receiving, I think there's a widening gap of where the two teams are and I'd like it to get closer," he said.

"I've always found [the royal family] to be very understanding, very polite and kind to us and I always think that they have a genuine admiration for us as Māori.

"Even though you could say in New Zealand, [Māori] have been the historically disenfranchised people in the deal, I think that it's important we start walking together."

Having met the new King multiple times as Prince, Simpson was optimistic King Charles III would help enable that process.

"He's a caring King, he will be and I'm sure he's going to make changes."