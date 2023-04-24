From how to watch it here in NZ to the big questions “Will Harry be there!” the Herald has got you covered with the King’s coronation explainer. Video / NZ Herald

Kate, the Princess of Wales is known for being picture perfect. She appears to know royal protocol like the back of her hand, glows in whatever she wears and is rarely caught with a hair out of place.

But during a recent royal engagement, she was spotted shimming into position and its caused royal fans to go wild.

The video of the moment was first posted to TikTok and showed the 41-year-old princess, repositioning herself into the perfect spot for a photo with Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark and Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.

In the short clip, Kate can be seen effortlessly stepping sideways in her signature heels. First her heels moved right then her toes in a barely noticeable manoeuvre.

Keeping a friendly smile on her face and maintaining perfect posture, the video has since gone viral on social media with many praising the future queen for the “adorable” move.

One said, “This is gorgeous - just Catherine doing what Catherine does best. No fuss! Just gets things sorted.”

A behind-the-scenes moment while meeting Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark and Queen Margrethe II has revealed how Kate gets into picture-perfect position. Photo / Getty Images

Another said, “If I did this, obviously my heel would catch on the carpet, I’d fall into Queen Margrethe, she’d fall on the floor and the whole entire world would see it!”

A third added, “Aw love this! Adorable Catherine.”

It comes after the beloved Princess was spotted dancing in a sweet throwback snap her brother James, 35, shared from his 2021 wedding to mark Mother’s Day in the UK.

In the never-before-seen snap, the youngest Middleton can be seen hugging his mother Carole Middleton during his wedding reception after he tied the knot with Alizée Thevenet.

Eagle-eyed fans claim to have spotted Kate Middleton in the background of the snap, wearing a short-sleeved white dress.

At the time of the wedding, it was reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales, then titled the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, took their children George, Charlotte and Louis to their uncle’s wedding at the Chateau Leoube, a vineyard in France.

James and Alizée celebrated their wedding in September 2021, with a ceremony attended by 50 guests.

The Royal family are currently preparing for the official crowning of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.