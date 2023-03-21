Princess Kate has been spotted on the dance floor at her brother James' wedding in a newly released photo. Photo / Getty Images

Royal fans claim to have spotted the Princess of Wales on the dance floor at her brother’s wedding.

Kate Middleton’s brother James, 35, shared a sweet throwback snap from his 2021 wedding to mark Mother’s Day in the UK.

In the never-before-seen snap, the youngest Middleton can be seen hugging his mother Carole Middleton during his wedding reception after he tied the knot with Alizée Thevenet.

Eagle-eyed fans claim to have spotted Kate Middleton in the background of the snap, wearing a short-sleeved white dress.

At the time of the wedding, it was reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales, then titled the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, took their children George, Charlotte and Louis to their uncle’s wedding at the Chateau Leoube, a vineyard in France.

James and Alizée celebrated their wedding in September 2021, with a ceremony attended by 50 guests.

In the photo, James can be seen posing as he hugs his mum Carole during what appears to be his wedding reception. His older sister, now the Princess of Wales, can be seen in the background of the photo.

And her seeming appearance didn’t go unnoticed among royal fans, with one commenting on the photo, “Last on the left, is Kate dancing with a man?”

The couple first met in 2018 at a private members’ club in London. They first announced their engagement in 2019 and planned to get married in May 2020, but were forced to reschedule the wedding twice.

In an Instagram post shared in September 2020, James wrote, “It’s a year since I asked Alizée to marry me… what a year it’s been!

“Two homes, lockdown, two attempts at a wedding, a litter of [dog emoji], launching of new company @ella.co, a beard shave and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can’t wait to take on whatever the future holds for us.”

When the pair finally tied the knot, Prince William and Princess Kate attended along with Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews.

Their parents Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as James’ dogs Luna and Mabel, also watched them walk down the aisle.

Sharing a photo of himself and his bride on Instagram after the ceremony, James wrote, “Words cannot describe how happy I am.”