From how to watch it here in NZ to the big questions “Will Harry be there!” the Herald has got you covered with the King’s coronation explainer. Video / NZ Herald

The coronation is only a few weeks away, and while many might be crossing off the calendar in anticipation, others might be stumped as to what the big day even entails.

Whether you’re a latecomer to the royal hype or have already decked your house out with Union Jacks, corgi apparel and your Robbie Williams CD playing on repeat, I’m sure you have a few blank spaces when it comes to the coronation on May 6. The Herald’s Lifestyle and Entertainment editor, Jenni Mortimer, is here to fill in the gaps.

From whopping costs and questionable quiches to Harry and Meghan’s much-awaited plans, here are all your burning questions answered.

Why do we need a coronation?

A coronation is a symbolic formality and does not signify the official beginning of the monarch’s reign, though technically he became King the second the Queen died.

Centred around a formal religious ceremony, which has remained mostly unchanged for more than a thousand years, the coronation’s function is the upholding of tradition.

The c.oronation is also a time for celebration across the home nation and the Commonwealth over a weekend of special events. The patriotism of the event not only celebrates the country’s history and role in society but brings people together in a show of unity and community.

Queen Elizabeth II seated upon the throne at her coronation in Westminster Abbey, London. Photo / Getty Images

What time is it and how do we watch?

The coronation will be broadcast at 10pm NZ time on TVNZ1 and TVNZ+.

For the most up-to-the-minute coverage, you can follow the NZ Herald for live updates from the coronation, as our Lifestyle and Entertainment editor Jenni Mortimer reports live from London.

What happens during the coronation?

The King and the Queen Consort will arrive at Westminster Abbey in a procession starting from Buckingham Palace known as The King’s Procession. Their Majesties will be crowned in the Abbey in London in a service that will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The ceremony has remained largely unchanged, and today it comprises five main parts:

The recognition

The first part of the ceremony is the presentation of the monarch to “the people”. As the Archbishop of Canterbury presents His Majesty to those on the east, south, west and north sides of the Coronation Theatre, people will proclaim loudly “God Save The King”.

The oath

King Charles will be required to swear an oath to uphold the law and the Church of England. The King is expected to recognise all faiths when he speaks at the coronation.

The anointing

Following coronation traditions, King Charles III will be anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury. This is thought to be most sacred part of any coronation, and therefore won’t be televised. The Archbishop will pour holy oil from the Ampulla into the spoon, and will anoint the King’s hands, heads and breast.

The Imperial State Crown, one of the Crown Jewels. Photo / Getty Images

The investiture

The gift of St Edward’s Crown marks the formal investiture of a monarch — the first time a King or Queen is dressed in their regalia.

This part of the coronation will see King Charles sitting in King Edward’s Chair. He will be crowned by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and the congregation will shout “God Save the King”.

During the investiture, the new King will put on the Royal Robe of gold cloth and will be presented with the Sovereign’s Orb, coronation ring, and Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross, which holds the world’s most expensive diamond, the Cullinan, believed to be approximately 530 carats and estimated to be worth around $600 million.

The Queen Consort will be crowned in Queen Mary’s Crown, though amendments will be made to the crown using items from her personal jewellery collection.

The King's regalia. Photo / Royal Collection Trust

The homage

This is the final part of the Coronation and will see the Archbishop of Canterbury, along with royal blood princes - likely just Prince William - and senior peers, pay homage to the new monarch.

They will place their hands between the King’s knees, swear allegiance, touch the crown and kiss the King’s right hand.

The King then leaves the Abbey wearing the Imperial State Crown.

What’s in the oil?

The original anointing oil was destroyed in May 1941 by a bomb in World War II. As a result, a new batch was brewed for the King’s coronation.

The new oil has been created using olives harvested from two groves on the Mount of Olives, at the Monastery of Mary Magdalene and the Monastery of the Ascension.

The oil has been perfumed with essential oils - sesame, rose, jasmine, cinnamon, neroli, benzoin and amber - as well as orange blossom.

Will Harry and Meghan be there?

Prince Harry has decided to attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III, but his wife Meghan Markle will remain in the United States with their children, Archie and Lilibet and spend the day celebrating Archie’s birthday instead.

The potential scenarios around Prince Harry and Meghan's attendance or otherwise on May 6 have been a keen focus of controversy. Photo / AP





How is New Zealand celebrating?

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has revealed how New Zealand will mark King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

The PM will travel to the UK to attend the ceremony in London along with a number of other government representatives and iwi leaders, leaving on May 1.

And back home in Aotearoa, when they’re not hosting coronation-themed tea parties or tuning in to the live broadcast of the coronation celebrations, Kiwis will get to participate in New Zealand’s very own special gift to the King to mark his coronation.

Hipkins announced a donation of $1 million to Trees That Count, which will work with the Department of Conservation and community groups to plant over 100,000 native trees in He Rā Rākau Tītapu - King Charles III Coronation Plantings.

What is the cost?

Organisers estimate Charles’ coronation to be costing around £100 million (about $200m).

By contrast, Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation cost about £1.57 million.

A source told The Sun last month, “In today’s money, the 1953 coronation cost around £50 million, but estimates for King Charles’ are twice that because of things like security, which weren’t such a big issue back then.

“But worldwide TV rights will more than cover the cost and it will be a massive boost to tourism.”

Charles has reportedly said he hopes his service is considered “good value” since it comes amid a cost-of-living crisis in the UK.

Introducing… Coronation Quiche!



Chosen personally by Their Majesties, The King and The Queen Consort have shared a recipe in celebration of the upcoming #CoronationBigLunch taking place up and down the country. pic.twitter.com/aVcw9tNarP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 17, 2023

What is the Coronation’s signature dish?

King Charles announced that the official dish will be the Coronation quiche, which is to be served at the palace’s Big Lunch event on May 7 and various community events and street parties across coronation weekend.

The pastry-encrusted egg dish is peppered with notes of spinach, broad beans, cheese and tarragon, though Buckingham Palace chef Mark Flanagan says people wanting to bake their own can easily make adjustments to their liking.

Who is performing at the Coronation Concert?

Katy Perry will headline the star-studded coronation, as well as Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who will perform a duet with opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel.

The line-up also includes pianist Alexis French and singer-songwriter Freya Ridings.

Lionel Richie and Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of Take That will also perform on the big day.

Follow NZ Herald for all your coronation news as it happens.



