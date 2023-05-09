The Princess of Wales' adorable nickname for her youngest, Prince Louis, has been revealed. Photo / Getty Images

The Princess of Wales' adorable nickname for her youngest, Prince Louis, has been revealed. Photo / Getty Images

As little Prince Louis wrangled a wheel barrow of dirt, helping out during his first official royal engagement, his mum, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, could be heard uttering his adorable nickname, reports The Independent.

““Well done, good job Lou Bug,” she told her son as he volunteered with his family at a Scout group for the Big Help Out, part of a special bank holiday where Brits were encouraged to do volunteer work as a tribute to King Charles’ lifetime of public service.

And as the little royal had a go at toasting a marshmallow to make a s’more, his mum could again be heard telling her youngest: “Pop that in the fire, Lou Bug.”

The sweetest video of Prince Louis tucking into a smore😂



Love these natural family moments!#BigHelpOut



pic.twitter.com/WOSKh5kNaZ — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) May 8, 2023

And as Louis tucks into a gooey s’more, his father, Prince William can be heard telling the group gathered around a burning drum: “You’ve made his day.”

The little prince is not the only one in his family with a sweet nickname.

According to Town and Country, while Princess Charlotte is understood to be known to her family as “Lottie”, it was revealed earlier this year that the Wales’ children have a rather unusual name for their father.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also have a funny nickname for their dad, Prince William. Photo / Getty Images

Charlotte and her big brother, Prince George, are said to call Prince William, heir-to-the-throne, “Poachy”.

According to The Sun, it was inspired by British TV chef Ainsley Harriott.

The royals were said to be listening to an interview the chef did with Radio 1′s Greg James where Harriot told the host:

“We did this thing about whether you take a bath or not. What do you do in the bath, and I was like, ‘Sometimes you have a little wee in the bath.’ You don’t mean to but there’s something about that relaxation. We then talked about cooking fish in the bath, [and] Greg asked ‘Could you cook a fish in the bath?’”

“I said, ‘Yeah, if it’s a little bit of sea bass or plaice or something like that.’ You wouldn’t want a thick bit of fish because it wouldn’t poach.

“Anyway, apparently Prince William and Kate were taking George and Charlotte to school and they found it hysterical”, Harriott said, going on to reveal “[William] came in to do an interview at the studio, and he called over Greg James and said, ‘The kids love it. They loved that you were talking about eating fish in the water.’”

Harriott then altered his catchphrase, “Why hello there, Jill” – which reached ‘iconic’ status soon after he used the phrase to greet a competition winner on live TV – to “Why hello there, Will. Poachy, poachy, poachy.”

He revealed: “George and Charlotte now call their dad Poachy. Isn’t that sweet and so lovely?”

For more parenting news and advice, listen to One Day You’ll Thank Me, the Herald’s parenting podcast







