A senior royal figure has lifted the lid on the Prince of Wales’ personality behind the scenes, admitting he can be challenging at times. Photo / Getty Images

A senior royal figure has lifted the lid on the Prince of Wales’ personality behind the scenes, admitting he can be challenging at times. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William can be “difficult” to work with due to his “short temper”, according to a new report.

In his new biography, Our King: Charles III: The Man And The Monarch Revealed, journalist and author Robert Jobson spoke to a senior royal household figure about the Prince of Wales’ personality behind the scenes.

“He can be difficult,” the palace insider said.

“He is a driven person and that can make him impatient,” the source continued about the 40-year-old prince.

The source went on to compare William to his father, King Charles, who they claimed has more patience.

“That can make William short-tempered when dealing with Charles,” they said. “The Boss [Charles] has a temper, too, but it does not go on and on. He can get frustrated and flare up and then, in an instant, it is forgotten about. With William, it is rarely forgotten.”

The Windsor men reportedly share a personality trait. Photo / Getty Images

According to Jobson, Charles was even left “shocked” at times by both William and Prince Harry’s tempers.

“He knew that they were both strong-willed, stubborn even; conflict would be very difficult to manage and could have a detrimental impact on the monarchy itself,” he wrote.

“Sometimes the level of belligerence between his sons, and indeed towards him, has shocked Charles.”

It comes just months after Prince Harry detailed a shocking encounter with his brother back in 2019, alleging that William had physically attacked him in a moment of rage, leaving him with an injury.

Harry revealed details of a shocking alleged fight with William in his memoir. Photo / AP

In his memoir, he claims the pair got into a nasty confrontation after a “piping hot” William turned up at his home to discuss the struggles he and Meghan were having with the British press.

“He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast,” Harry wrote in the memoir, Spare.

“He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Despite the furious argument, Harry said William soon left the cottage “looking regretful, and apologised”.

Meanwhile, Charles’ own temper was on display in the days following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, last September in footage that instantly went viral.

In one clip, the new monarch was seen angrily gesturing to staffers to clear a desk where he was about to sign the Ascension Proclamation. In the other, a furious Charles snapped when his pen began leaking during a visit to Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.