Princess Charlotte was spotted singing along to Katy Perry's performance of her hit song, Roar. Photo / BBC

Princess Charlotte attended the King’s Coronation Concert earlier today and it seems the 8-year-old had a favourite act.

Sitting with her mum, brother and father, the young royal was seen waving a flag and singing along as US popstar Katy Perry performed her hit song Roar to a massive crowd.

The adorable moment was captured on BBC’s coverage of the event with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts. One person said, “that was the cutest moment” with another person adding, “she was absolutely loving it”.

Princess Charlotte singing along to Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’ at the #CoronationConcert 😍 pic.twitter.com/9gILakGXVr — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) May 7, 2023

A third person said, “looks like there’s a new Katy Cat” in reference to Perry’s slew of fans who call themselves “Katy Cats”.

That wasn’t the only moment the princess stole the show. Elsewhere, she and brother, Prince George were seen giggling together when Muppets Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog made an appearance and said they were looking for their seats in the Royal Box.

Meanwhile, George was spotted sharing a moment with his father, Prince William. Captivated by the show, the two were seen laughing together as William pointed out something to George on the stage.

Prince William and Prince George having a blast at the Coronation Concert #CoronationConcert #PrinceWilliam #PrinceGeorge pic.twitter.com/uLTk8I2stw — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) May 7, 2023

Grinning widely, the prince – who is second in line to the throne – put on an animated display clearly enjoying whatever his father had turned his attention to.

The Wales family was not joined by its youngest member, Prince Louis, 5, who likely skipped the concert due to the late nature of the show.

Katy Perry performs during the Coronation Concert. Photo / Getty Images

The King’s Coronation Concert occurred on the second day of coronation festivities and saw the likes of Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That as well as Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, the veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, and Nicole Scherzinger all perform.

Perry captivated the enthusiastic audience with a selection of her most famous hits including Roar and Firework.

Wearing an eye-catching gold metallic gown, the singer thanked King Charles for the invitation to attend and perform at such a historic event going on to tell fans, “I got to bring my mum and stay in a castle!”.

Also during the concert, Top Gun frontman, Tom Cruise appeared in a pre-recorded video telling the King he can “be my wingman any time”.