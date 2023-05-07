The Coronation Concert marks the first time a concert has been held on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle. Photo / Twitter

King Charles’ coronation went off without a hitch on Saturday night and now the King is ready to celebrate with a bit of music.

Today, Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are among the global stars set to take the stage at Windsor Castle in what may well be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the artists. Celebrating Charles’ new reign, the Coronation Concert will see an audience of around 200,000 people - including members of the royal family.

But what exactly does the concert involve and how can Kiwis tune in? We have all the answers to your questions below.

Everything you need to know about the Coronation Concert:

What and where

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, at the Coronation Concert. Photo / Getty Images

First comes the ceremony then comes the party - and the star-studded coronation concert promises to be a night to remember.

Taking place on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle - the first time a concert has ever taken place on the grounds, the concert is undoubtedly the highlight of the second day of coronation celebrations and will start at 8pm on Sunday, May 7 (7am, Monday, May 8 NZT).

Who

Hosted by the actor Hugh Bonneville, the star-studded event will include performances from Perry, Richie, Take That as well as Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, the veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, and Nicole Scherzinger.

But the King understands pop music isn’t for everyone and has included a few classical acts. Later in the evening, Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang will all take the stage for what no doubt will be captivating performances.

And just in case they aren’t enough celebrities for you, it’s expected that video appearances are being made by Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins, Bear Grylls, Sir Tom Jones and Oti Mabuse as well as Stella McCartney who is expected to give a spoken word performance on the theme of conservation. It’s a performance that will reflect hers and the King’s shared passion for environmental sustainability.

It's expected around 200,000 people are in the crowd. Photo / Getty Images

It’s understood Ed Sheeran, Adele, Sir Elton John, Harry Styles and the Spice Girls declined invitations to appear due to other work commitments.

Also performing at the concert will be the Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art. Sky News has reported the groups will come together for the first time ever to share a performance with the crowd that is set to reflect themes of love and togetherness.

With such a vast group of performances, it feels like it will be difficult to take your eyes off the stars of the show but there may be times when you want to as the visual backdrop projected onto Windsor Castle and the stage will showcase artworks by students from the Royal College of Art. There will also be a large light display forming the centrepiece of the concert.

How you can watch

While the concert is airing across many platforms in the UK today, it won’t be broadcast in New Zealand until 8pm tonight on TVNZ1.

But don’t fret, the Herald will keep you up to date with any breakout moments throughout the day.



