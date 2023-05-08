After 27,200 days as the heir, Charles Philip Arthur George has now been officially crowned King of the United Kingdom and the 14 other Commonwealth realms. Video / AP / Getty / The Royal Family / Jennifer Mortimer / NZ Defence Force

New official portraits of King Charles III, Queen Camilla and the royal family have been released by Buckingham Palace.

In a series of messages via social media, the Palace has released a number of official portraits taken by royal photographer Hugo Bernand immediately after the coronation over the weekend.

The first portrait shows off the new King seated and wearing full regalia - including the majestic Imperial State Crown. He is also pictured holding the Orb and Sceptre with Cross.

The King is looking straight at the camera and wears a neutral expression, rather than a smile.

The first official portrait of His Majesty The King following his Coronation on 6th May.



📸 Hugo Burnand pic.twitter.com/NTVEsRAIGV — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2023

The official portrait of the new Queen Camilla is a full-body length photograph showing off her stunning dress and robes.

Her hands rest in front of her as she smiles at the camera.

An official portrait of Her Majesty The Queen following her Coronation on 6th May.



📸 Hugo Burnand pic.twitter.com/XqCYC1jqik — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2023

The King and Queen are also pictured with members of the royal family - including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Anne, Princess Royal.

An official portrait following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on 6th May. pic.twitter.com/lcOrkVGsd7 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2023

The final official portrait released early this morning, New Zealand time, is one of just the royal couple, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The photographs are accompanied with a new message from the King, who acknowledged the support they had received in the last few days and during the coronation, in particular.

A message from the King

“As the coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion.

“We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible.

“Those those who joined in the celebrations - whether at home, at street parties and lunches or by volunteering in communities - we thank you, each and every one.

“To know that we have your support and encouragement and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways has been the greatest possible coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth.”

He signed simply with “Charles R” - the R standing for rex, which is the Latin translation for king.







