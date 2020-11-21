Princess Eugenie moves into Prince Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank after their marriage on October 12, 2018 in Windsor. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have moved their belongings out of their UK home so Princess Eugenie can move in.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's personal items were reportedly collected from Frogmore Cottage, Windsor by removal vans one evening, meaning the pregnant Princess and her husband can move in.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Removal vans pitched up in the dead of the night and cleared out the cottage.

They definitely did not want to be seen.

Emptying their home and handing over the keys is a pretty strong sign Harry and Meghan have no plans to return.

It appears they are tying up loose ends as they plan to extend their stay in the US perhaps permanently.

Frogmore Cottage on the Home Park Estate, Windsor. Photo / Getty Images

Frogmore was kitted out to Meghan and Harry's tastes with son Archie in mind, so it is the perfect place for a couple to bring up a baby.

It has the bonus of being around the corner from her parents and the Queen. Harry and Meghan didn't fancy Frogmore for whatever reason, but Jack and Eugenie are "delighted with it".

It comes after Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan paid back the £2.4 million refurbishment costs.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meets children as she attends the Commonwealth Day Service. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed in September they had repaid the taxpayer's money used to refurbish the cottage at Windsor Castle, where they intended to live before they decided to step back as senior members of the royal family.

The spokesperson said: "This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of the duke and his family."