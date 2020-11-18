Prince William backs inquiry into BBC journalist's Diana interview over 'dirty tactics'

Prince William spoke out in support of the investigation into BBC journalist Martin Bashir. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William has publicly announced his support for a probe into journalist Martin Bashir's infamous interview with his mother Diana.

The Duke of Cambridge called the investigation "a step in the right direction" and hopes it will "establish the truth" about whether Bashir tricked Diana into the infamous 1995 interview, reports the Daily Mail.

William, who was just a teenager at the time of the interview, said today: "The independent investigation is a step in the right direction."

ITV News reported that he went on to say, "It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time."

The BBC has just appointed British judge Lord Dyson to "get to the truth" about the interview. Lord Dyson has said he'll start the inquiry "straight away", interviewing corporation staff and getting access to available records.

And he promised Bashir a "thorough and fair" investigation after claims the reporter landed Diana's trust by faking two bank statements.

It comes after the BBC's new director-general Tim Davie ordered an independent inquiry into claims Bashir fed Diana "lies and smears" to get his exclusive interview with her.

Lord Dyson will also look into how much BBC bosses knew about the interview and whether there was a cover-up, saying: "This is an important investigation which I will start straight away. I will ensure it is both thorough and fair."

Martin Bashir has been accused of using 'dirty tactics' to land a 1995 interview with Diana. Photo / Getty Images

And Davie added: "The BBC is determined to get to the truth about these events and that is why we have commissioned an independent investigation. Formerly Master of the Rolls and a Justice of the Supreme Court, Lord Dyson is an eminent and highly respected figure who will lead a thorough process."

Bashir, now the BBC's religion editor, is currently off work as he's recovering from quadruple heart bypass surgery and from Covid-19, which he contracted earlier in the year.

Veteran BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell is among the reporters to appear before the inquiry who have been "deeply disturbed" by the alleged tactics used by their colleague.

Witchell, 67, worked on Panorama in the 1990s along with several other senior BBC staff who are said to be shocked by claims Bashir "spun a web of deceit" to win Diana's trust and land the interview.

Witchell had even arranged to meet with Diana about a potential TV interview on the changing role of the monarchy and where William and Harry would fit in.

But the plan was "put on ice" when Witchell was sent off on an assignment - and handed to Bashir, who allegedly used dodgy tactics to arrange the interview.