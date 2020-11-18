Prince Harry gets hands-on helping veterans' families with Covid relief

Prince Harry has been volunteering for a foundation providing COVID-19 support for veterans and their families. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry has been volunteering for a foundation providing Covid-19 support for veterans and their families.

The Duke of Sussex was spotted helping to pack and distribute food parcels at an event organised by Compton Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Walker Family Events Foundation (WFEF) in Compton, California last week.

WFEF shared an image of the 36-year-old royal on Instagram, with the caption: "Today I had the honour of meeting and working alongside Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. He joined us in volunteering at Compton VFW for the Operation Nourish programme packing and distributing food to our #Compton neighbours. He is very humble and kind."

It is the latest act Harry has completed to honour war veterans as he and wife Meghan "personally recognised" Remembrance Sunday by laying a wreath in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The Duke and Duchess honoured those who had died fighting for their country by placing flowers on the graves of two Commonwealth soldiers and also left a wreath, with a personal message, at the cemetery obelisk.

A spokesman for the couple, who moved to the US after stepping down as senior royals earlier this year, said: "It was important to the Duke and Duchess to be able to personally recognise Remembrance in their own way, to pay tribute to those who have served and to those who gave their lives.

"The couple laid flowers that the duchess picked from their garden at the gravesites of two Commonwealth soldiers, one who had served in the Royal Australian Air Force and one from the Royal Canadian Artillery.

"The duke signed a message with the wreath saying: 'To all of those who have served, and are serving. Thank you'."